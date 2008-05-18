Interview: Geraldine Wilson zur Position von Yahoo in Europa

Geraldine Wilson, Vice President der Connected Life Division von Yahoo! Europe hat ein Interview zur Positionierung von Yahoo in Europa gegeben. Ihre Prognose, dass im Jahr 2016 mehr Menschen das Internet mit ihrem Handy nutzen werden als mit einem PC ist aus meiner Sicht sehr konservativ. Bedenkt man, dass pro Quartal weltweit ungefähr 300 Millionen Handsets ausgeliefert werden und der Absatz immer noch zweistellige Zuwachsraten hat, dann ist mit dem Eintreten dieses Szenarios wohl früher zu rechnen. Gut, das sind reine Zahlen, die noch nichts darüber aussagen, was die Menschen dann nutzen werden, wie lange und wie zufrieden sie damit sind. Aber es macht deutlich, wo die Reise hingeht.

Gespannt bin ich auf oneConnect von Yahoo:

Among the new services you will soon launch in Europe is oneConnect, which will allow users to aggregate personal information obtained in social networking websites and provide innovative location-sensing technology. What do you think could be the potential concerns for privacy?

I think all location-based information will be opt-in. Users will have to be comfortable if they want to share this information. In terms of social networking, oneConnect is a very easy and useful starting point to pool your data together. It makes it easy for users to see updates and to access their social networks through a mobile. In all these cases the users have decided what information is public and what is private, we don’t change any of that.